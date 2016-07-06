Mrs. Ozena Tidwell, 84, of Kosciusko, MS, formerly of Durant, MS passed away on Wednesday, June 24, 2016 of natural causes at her residence. Funeral services were held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, July 6, 2016 at West Baptist Church in West with burial in West Baptist Cemetery in West. Winters Funeral Home in Kosciusko was in charge of arrangements.