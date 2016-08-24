PAMELA RUCKER

Pamela Nanette Alexander Rucker, 53, was granted her angel wings on August 20, 2016. Her final days were spent with her family and loved ones by her side.

Born on August 7, 1963 in Lexington, Pam was a lifetime resident of Durant.

Pam was many things to many people, touching their lives in various ways. She was a wife, mother, daughter, sister and friend to all in her short life.

Her devotion to her husband and children was evident in the time she spent supporting and caring for them. Through the years she loved watching her son and daughter participate in multiple sports. She found pure joy in attending her children’s sporting events. Pam was an alumni and supporter of Mississippi State University. She loved cheering on the Bulldogs.

Pam was a dedicated employee of the USDA Farm Service Agency, proudly serving area farmers for thirty years.

Also important to Pam was her church family. She was a member and pianist at the First United Methodist Church in Durant where she served the Lord with gladness.

She is survived by her husband Steven Anthony “Duck” Rucker of Durant; her son Steven Kyle Rucker and wife Megan, of Starkville; her daughter Kelly Rucker, of the home, and friend Austin Pritchard; her loving parents Louis and Lucy Alexander of Durant; sister April Marrone and husband Guy Marrone; and nieces, Olivia Grace and Cecilia Marrone of Bentonville, AR.

Arrangements are with Southern Funeral Home. Visitation will be at First United Methodist Church of Durant, from 12:00 pm to 2:00 pm, Monday, August 22, with service to immediately follow. Burial will be at Mizpah Cemetery in Durant.