Versa Lee Sims, 84, of Independence, MO, passed away Thursday, August 18, 2016 at Independence Manor Care Center. Services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, August 27, 2016 at the Carson-Speaks Chapel, 1501 W. Lexington Ave., Independence, MO 64052. Burial will follow in Oak Ridge Memory Gardens. The family will greet relatives and friends from 10:00 a.m. until service time Saturday at the chapel.

Versa was born May 23, 1932 in Holmes County, MS to Earl and Peoria Gertrude (Donelson) Travis. She was a beloved wife, mother and homemaker who enjoyed mostly spending time with her family, gardening, sewing and reading. She was married to Rev. Cato Sims, now retired United Methodist pastor who survives the home, and was a member of the United Methodist Women’s organization for a number of years. She and her husband served numerous parishes across Missouri and Nebraska.

Other survivors include: six children, Bob Sims (Charlene), Cato Sims, Jr. (Patti), Denise Walker, Naomi Cole, JoAnn Sims and Rosie Sims; six sisters, Earline Hughes, Ethel Travis, Synola Okparaji, Theresa Noel, Bobbie Noel and Mae Ernest; 12 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by daughter Gwendolyn Sims and three sisters, Doris Patton, Clementean Hodges and Catherine Green.

