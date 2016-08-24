Funeral services were held for Walter L. Young on Wednesday, August 24, 2016 at Southern Funeral Home in Durant, MS at 2:00 p.m., officiated by Kenny Boyette. Walter passed away on Monday, August 22, 2016 from a stroke at River Oaks Hospital.

Walter, known by many as “Sugarboy” was born on October 6, 1930 to Woodward Lomax Young and Stella Mae Branch Young. He is survived by his son David Young (Gail) and daughter Susan Clements; four grandchildren, Brad Young (Liz), Emily Jones Rhodes (Greg), David Williams and Sam Jones. He has five great-grandchildren, Shelby Young, Woodward Lomax “Woods” Young, II, Keegan Williams, Bryona Williams and Philip Rhodes.

Walter is preceded in death by his wife Emily Pope Young; daughter Sarah Jones; brothers, Billy, Charles and Elton; and his parents Mr. and Mrs. W. L. Young.

Walter loved watching the Ole Miss Rebels in any sporting event, but especially football and baseball. Sugarboy graduated from HAHS and Holmes Junior College. While living in Goodman and Pickens he loved coaching Little League Baseball, playing softball and was known by many with a rule book in his back pocket and a cigar in his mouth. After retiring from sales, Walter and Emily moved to Madison, MS in 1996 where they have enjoyed their retirement.

Pallbearers were grandsons, Brad Young, David Williams, Sam Jones; great-grandson Woods Young; and friends, Howard T. Stubbs and E. W. “Skeeter” Stubbs. Honorary pallbearers were Charlie Donald, Noel Covington, Jimmy Albin, Johnny Brown, Dr. Michael Dulske, Harold Thomas, Jr. and Billy Cooper.

The family would like to thank the compassionate nurses and staff at River Oaks Hospital for their fine care of Walter Young. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Goodman United Methodist Church in Goodman, MS.