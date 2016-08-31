Rebecca Rathell of Lexington passed away peacefully on Wednesday, August 24, 2016. Rebecca was born in Lexington, Mississippi on April 21, 1922, to William Arthur and Zenith Swinney Rathell. She was preceded in death by her son Bill Devine, her parents, three brothers and two sisters. She is survived by her brother Jimmy Rathell, four grandchildren, ten great grandchildren, five nieces and two nephews.

The family wants to extend their thanks and gratitude to Lexington Manor. Rebecca was able to have a much longer and more fulfilled life due to the care she received at the hands of the wonderful staff at Lexington Manor.

A graveside service was held at Odd Fellows Cemetery in Lexington on August 27, 2016.