Sister Paula Merrill, SCN, 68, a native of Stoneham, Massachusetts, was pronounced dead in Durant, Mississippi on Thursday, August 25, 2016. Sister had been a professed SCN for 34 years.

Sister served as a RN in Kentucky and Mississippi and later as a Family Nurse Practitioner in Mississippi. In Kentucky, Sister served part-time in the Flaget Memorial Hospital Emergency Room from 1979-80. Sister went to Mississippi in 1981 and served as Staff Nurse and Program Director for Cadet Health Services until 1985. From 1985 until her death, she provided health care at a number of health departments and clinics in Mississippi. She received her BSN degree from the Mississippi University for Women. In 1996, Sister received her MSN degree as a Family Nurse Practitioner from the University of Alabama in Huntsville. At the time of her death, Sister was serving as a Nurse Practitioner at the Lexington Medical Clinic in Lexington, MS.

Sister is survived by a sister, Rosemarie Merrill and a brother, John V. Merrill, Jr., both of Stoneham, MA, several nieces and nephews, and by her religious community.

The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, September 2, 2016 in St. Vincent Church, Nazareth, KY at 10:30 a.m., followed by burial in Nazareth Cemetery.

Visitation will be after 4:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 1, 2016 in St. Vincent Church and a Prayer Service will be held at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

Funeral Arrangements are being handled by Ratterman Funeral Home, 3800 Bardstown Road, Louisville, KY. Memorials may be made to Sister Paula Merrill Memorial Fund, P.O. Box 9, Nazareth, KY 40048 or www.scnfamily.org.