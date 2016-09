Barry G. Bradley, 52, died August 30, 2016 at St. Dominic Hospital in Jackson. Funeral services were Thursday, September 1, 2016 at Southern Funeral Home in Lexington. Burial was in Odd Fellows in Lexington.

Barry was an antique dealer and a member of Oregon Memorial Church. He is survived by his mother Dean S. Bradley of Lexington; uncle Henry Stewart, Jr. of Gretna, Louisiana; aunt Betty Bradley of Jacksonville, Florida and a host of cousins and friends.