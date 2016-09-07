THOMAS MALONE, JR

Thomas Boyd Malone, Jr., 80, died Saturday, September 3, 2016 at his residence. Graveside services were held Tuesday, September 6, 2016 at Malone Cemetery. Pallbearers were Thomas Morris, Chris Morris, Jonathan Malone, David Looney, Arlis Godfrey, Marin Presley, Bubba Stockton and Kenneth Morris. Bro. Lyn Nations officiated.

Mr. Malone was a retired mechanic for Exxon Oil, an Army veteran and a member of Harlands Creek Baptist Church.

He is survived by his wife of 50 years Betty Tolar Malone; son James “Bubba” (Roxann) Malone of Lexington; daughter Cathy (Kenneth) Morris of Durant; brother Floyd Malone of Sycamore, IL; sister Ruth Luby of Rolling Fork, MS; and grandchildren, Thomas Morris, Chris Morris, Samantha Morris, Jonathan Malone and Hannah Malone.