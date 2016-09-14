CHERIE E. U. GRICE

Cherie Elaine Upchurch Grice, 59, of Lexington, MS passed away on Saturday, August 27, 2016 at the Holmes County Hospital in Lexington.

She was born on January 30, 1957 to Clarence (Sparky) Upchurch and Jean Power Millwood. She was an employee of Lexington Manor Nursing Home in Lexington.

She was the widow of Jere Grice of Vicksburg, MS. She was preceded in death by her parents, stepfather Adrian (Bud) Millwood and sister Yvonne Adams.

She is survived by sisters, Patricia Lynn Rushing of Natchez, MS and Tina Kathleen Upchurch of Lexington; brother Harold Thomas Upchurch of Lexington; niece/sister Adrianna Upchurch Millwood; and many nephews, great nieces and great nephews.

There was a memorial service held at St. Mary’s Fellowship Hall on Saturday, September 3, 2016 at 11:00 a.m. She was cremated by Southern Funeral Home.