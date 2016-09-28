Christine Wright Fisher was born on August 10, 1920 in Lexington, MS to the parents of Calvin and Etta Wright.

Christine attended school in Lexington and went on to further her education at Mississippi Vocational College (now known as Mississippi Valley State College), Tougaloo College and Rusk College. After graduating from college, she began a career as a servant to education. Christine loved her family and stressed education and working hard. Her favorite quote was “May the work that I’ve done speak for me.”

Christine married the late Morris Fisher and to this union four daughters were born. She was a Christian woman and raised her daughters in the church. Christine was a member of Berean Church of Christ Holiness (USA) for over fifty years. She served faithfully until her health failed. She served in the following positions: Chairperson of the Trustee Board, Superintendent of the Sunday School, Group Leader, Mother Board, Church Custodian and Choir Member.

Christine is preceded in death by her parents; husband; daughter Herdistine Watley; son-in-law Anthony Gee; step-son Leonard Crawford; five brothers; and two sisters.

Memories will linger in the hearts of those who loved her: daughters, Geneva Gee of Clifton, TX, Morzell Foster (Levertis) of Canton, MS and Ella Benson (Vendell) of Lexington; son-in-law Frederick Watley of Clifton, TX; 18 grandchildren; 25 great grandchildren; four great-great grandchildren; and a host of other family members and friends.

A funeral service was held on Saturday, September 24, 2016 at 11:00 a.m. at Guiding Light Church of God In Christ in Lexington. Elder Edward Mosley officiated. Interment was in Greenlawn Cemetery in Lexington. Final arrangements were entrusted to Century Hairston Funeral Home in Lexington.