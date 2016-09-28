Joyce Johnson, 67, died Sunday, September 25, 2016 at Lexington Manor Nursing Home in Lexington. Funeral services were held at 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday, September 28, 2016 at Southern Funeral Home in Lexington. Burial was in Pleasant Ridge Cemetery. Rev. Steve Brown and Rev. Jimmy Hodges officiated. Pallbearers were Jimmy McClellan, Danny Pepper, Tommy Mitchell, Jimmy Dale Thomas, Steve Hope and Mike King.

Mrs. Johnson was a retired secretary for Lexington Eye Care and a member of Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church.

She is survived by her husband Jim Johnson; son Michael Allen Pell of Juneau, Alaska; daughter Kimberly Michelle Haus of Pevely, Missouri; father Perry W. Poss of Winterville, MS; sisters, Dianne Jackson of French Camp and Carol Kyle of Boyle; and grandchildren, Allen and Caleb Haus.

She was preceded in death by her mother Vera Mae Poss and grandson Jaren Elric Pell.