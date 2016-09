William Douglas McBride, 55, of Kosciusko, MS passed away on Monday, September 26, 2016 at Mississippi Baptist Medical Center in Jackson, MS of natural causes. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, September 29 at 10:00 a.m. at Traveler’s Rest M.B. Church with burial in Parkway Cemetery in Kosciusko. Winters Funeral Home in Kosciusko is in charge of arrangements.