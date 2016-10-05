Erbie Lee Stewart Bell, 89, of Lexington, MS passed away Sunday, September 25, 2016 in her home peacefully after extended health problems. She was born to Millard and Odene Stewart on February 14, 1927.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years William Eugene Bell, Sr. and her son Dr. Bobby Bell.

She is survived by her sons, Billy and Charlie, and daughter Judy. She has 11 grandchildren and 21 great grandchildren.

Her family was the love of her life. She led the way for many advancements of her family. She was always there and stood strong whenever needed. She was instrumental in the founding of Bell Dental Clinic and Bell Pharmacy. Her whole family gives thanks and praise to God for such a wonderful leader, wife, mother and grandmother.

Services were held on Thursday, September 29, 2016 at First Baptist Church in Lexington with burial in Odd Fellows Cemetery.