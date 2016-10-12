Bernice Ables Shumate, 90, of Tchula, MS passed away peacefully Sunday, October 9, 2016. Visitation was held on Wednesday, October 12, from 11:00-12:00 at First Baptist Church of Tchula followed by a graveside service at Odd Fellows Cemetery. Bro. Larry Edwards officiated.

She is survived by daughters, Sandra Ables Kilgore (Tom) of Ridgeland, MS, and Elaine Ables Kieffer (Jeff) of Montgomery, AL; sister Polly Cox Harris (John) of Vicksburg, MS; brother Mack Cox of Terry, MS; grandchildren, Valerie Kilgore Pipkin (Andy) of Fairhope, AL, and Jonathan Kilgore of Hattiesburg, MS; and great-grandchildren, Clayton and Aidan Pipkin of Fairhope, AL.