Bulldogs lose slugfest with East Miss. Lions, 63-49

­HCC Communications

The No. 16 Holmes Community College Bulldogs came up short in the slugfest with No. 5 East Mississippi Community College here Thursday night, October 6, 63-­49.

With the loss, the Bulldogs move to 4­2 overall and 2­2 in the North Division.

Holmes hosts Copiah­-Lincoln Thursday, October 13, at 6:30 p.m. Listen live on the Bulldog Football Network or watch live on holmesccmedia.com.

East Mississippi got on the scoreboard early in the first quarter on a touchdown pass. The extra point was good, and East led 7­0 with 12:17 left in the first quarter.

Holmes answered right back when sophomore quarterback Dejerric Bryant connected with sophomore wide receiver D.J. Montgomery on a 65­-yard touchdown pass. Caleb Shelly’s extra point tied the game at seven with 11:24 left in the first quarter.

East Mississippi then scored with 9:37 left in the first quarter on another touchdown pass. The extra point made the score 14­7.

The Bulldogs tied the game with 5:57 left in the first quarter when sophomore running back Matt Fuller scored from 16 yards out. Shelly’s extra point was good.

The Lions then retook the lead at 21­14 with 1:35 left in the first on a touchdown run. The extra point was good.

The Bulldogs scored early in the second quarter when sophomore running back Treviante McDaniel scored from four yards out. Shelly’s extra point was no good, and East led 21­20 with 12:06 left in the first half.

East Mississippi answered the score on another running touchdown. The extra point with 8:19 left in the second made the score 28­20.

The Bulldogs tied the game at 28 with 3:24 left in the first half when Bryant scored from a yard out. The two­-point pass from Bryant to sophomore running back P.J. Simmons was good.

The Lions answered the score quickly on a long touchdown run. The extra point was good, and East led 35­28 going into the half.

East Mississippi scored twice early in the third on a touchdown pass and run. The extra points were good, and East went up 49­28.

Holmes answered the two scores on a touchdown from sophomore running back Antavius Moody from four yards out. Shelly’s kick was good, and East led 49­35. East answered the score right back on a 90­yard kickoff return. The extra point was good to make the score 56-35.

Moody then scored twice more in the fourth quarter on runs of three and five yards. The first score came with 7:55 left in the fourth while the other came with 3:12 left in the fourth. Both extra points were good.

East’s final score came with 6:10 left in the game on a touchdown run. The extra point was also good.

Holmes put up 622 yards of offense including 437 yards on the ground and 185 in the air. East had 488 yards of offense including 215 yards on the ground and 273 yards in the air.

Fuller finished the game with 168 yards on 11 carries while Moody had 85 yards on nine carries and Treviante McDaniel had 52 yards on 12 carries and Cameryn Brent had 51 yards on 11 carries. Bryant was 8­of­19 for 185 yards, one interception and one touchdown.

Montgomery had two catches for 81 yards and a touchdown while LaDarius Dunn had three catches for 51 yards.

Defensively, Darron Temple had 14 tackles and one tackle for loss while Sean Harper and Dante Wigley each had six tackles and Qmond Woods and Quindarrius Whitley each had five. Wigley and Woods each had one tackle for loss.