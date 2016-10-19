Ruth Thweatt Totten, 72, of Pearl died Thursday, October 13, 2016 at her residence. Funeral services were held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 15, 2016 at Southern Funeral Home in Durant. Visitation was prior to the service.

For 25 years, Mrs. Totten was an accountant at Holmes Junior College.

Survivors are husband Hal Totten of Pearl; daughters, Angie Leonard of Columbus, Darlene Smith of Freemont, TX and Lynn T. Day of Flowood; brothers, Johnny Nabors of Southaven, Larry Nabors of Greers Ferry, AR, Charlie Nabors of Pleasant Hills, MS and Thomas Nabors, Jr. of Demopolis, AL; seven grandchildren; and eight great grandchildren.

Mrs. Totten was preceded in death by parents, Edna Hodges Nabors and Thomas Nabors.