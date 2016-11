Mrs. Sylena F. Dixon, affectionately known as “Miss,” of Lexington, MS passed away on Tuesday, October 25, 2016. Visitation will be held at Porter & Sons’ Funeral Home on Friday, November 4 beginning at 1:30 p.m. A homegoing celebration will be held on Saturday, November 5 at 11:00 a.m. at Saints Academy Holy Hill in Lexington. Porter & Sons’ Funeral Home in Lexington is in charge of arrangements.