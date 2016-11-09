James Victor Farmer, age 77, of Picayune passed away Saturday, October 15, 2016.

A memorial service was held Wednesday, October 19, 2016 at Picayune Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Alan Hickman officiating.

Mr. Farmer was a Veteran of the U.S. Navy and a resident of Picayune since 1979.

He is survived by his wife Irene Farmer of Picayune; two sons, Kevin Farmer of Picayune and Brian Farmer of Georgia; two daughters, Tammy Garfield of Kiln and Tina Harmon of Kiln; two step-daughters, Pam Frierson of Picayune and Michelle Rayner of Picayune; one sister Sylvia Lott of Belzoni; nine grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Samuel and Mildred Farmer; previous wife Kathy Farmer; and one sister June Tate.

There will be a visitation on Saturday, November 12, 2016 from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. at Southern Funeral Home in Lexington, MS followed by a graveside service at 2:00 p.m. at Odd Fellows Cemetery in Lexington.