Funeral services for John William Farmer, 81, were held on Wednesday, November 9, 2016 at Southern Funeral Home in Lexington. Burial was in Odd Fellows Cemetery in Lexington.

Mr. Farmer retired from Ayres Delta were he worked in the parts department. He was a member of the Mississippi National Guard and the 2nd Baptist Church in Kosciusko. He was the founder of the Gospel Aires United Group. He was passionate about music and loved to play with any and all musicians

He is survived by his son Kent Farmer (Alicia) of Helena, AL; daughter Darleen Thompson of Kosciusko; brothers, Cecil Farmer, Jr. of Merritt Island, FL and Dru Farmer of Durant; and grandchildren, John Clayton Barnes and Wendy Lynn Barnes.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Vernie Tindoll Farmer and Cecil Farmer.