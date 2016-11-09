Trump wins presidency, Clinton takes county

Staff Reports

Holmes County voters exercised their constitutional right to vote on Election Day in the Democratic and Republican General Election. Republican nominee Donald Trump won the U.S. presidency with Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton bagging 82 percent of the votes in the county. The total number of votes for president/vice president in Holmes County was 7050.

The only contested local race was the Holmes County School Board (A) between two Independents, A. “Tony” Anderson and I.Tyrone Sly Linsey, with Anderson taking 73 percent of the votes in Holmes County.

The remaining unofficial results for Holmes County are as follows:

President/Vice President:

  • Clinton/Kaine (D)   5820/82.55%
  • Trump/Pence (R)   1151/16.33%
  • Castle/Bradley (C)   20/.28%
  • DeLaFuente/Steinberg (ADP)   4/.06%
  • Hedges/Bayes (PRO)   10/.14%
  • Johnson/Weld (L)   22/.31%
  • Stein/Baraka (G)   18/.26%
  • Write-in Votes   5/.07%

Second Congressional District:

  • John Bouie (R)   816/11.71%
  • Bennie G. Thompson (D) 5848/83.95%
  • Johnny McLeod (REF)   60/.86%
  • Troy Ray (I)   237/3.40%
  • Write-in Votes   5/.07%

Supreme Court District 1 (Central) Position 3:

  • Kenny Griffis   2148/34.98%
  • Jim Kitchens   3981/64.84%
  • Write-in Votes   11/.18%

District 2 Position 2:

  • Ceola James   1623/27.29%
  • Latrice Westbrooks 4310/72.46%
  • Write-in Votes   15/.25%

Yazoo Delta Levee District:

  • Alberta Jefferson   1006/100%

Election Commissioner District 1:

  • E. Johnson Patton (D)   1322/99.92%
  • Write-in Vote   1/.08%

Election Commissioner District 2:

  • Loretta Tidwell (D)   1116/99.38%
  • Write-in Votes   7/.62%

Election Commissioner District 3:

  • Henry L. Simpson  (D)   1346/99.56%
  • Write-in Votes   6/.44%

Election Commissioner District 4:

  • D. “Tina” Johnson (D)   1199/99.67%
  • Write-in Votes   4/.33%

Election Commissioner District 5:

  • Annie “Ann” Polk (D)   1301/99.62%
  • Write-in Votes   5/.38%

School Board A:

  • A.”Tony” Anderson (I)   877/73.14%
  • I. Tyrone Sly Linsey (I)   319/26.61%
  • Write-in Votes   3/.25%

School Board B:

  • Francine Jefferson (I)   1312/99.24%
  • Write-in Votes   10/.76%

School Board D:

  • William Dean, Jr. (I)  1238/99.52%
  • Write-in Votes   6/.48%
