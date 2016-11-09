Trump wins presidency, Clinton takes county

Staff Reports

Holmes County voters exercised their constitutional right to vote on Election Day in the Democratic and Republican General Election. Republican nominee Donald Trump won the U.S. presidency with Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton bagging 82 percent of the votes in the county. The total number of votes for president/vice president in Holmes County was 7050.

The only contested local race was the Holmes County School Board (A) between two Independents, A. “Tony” Anderson and I.Tyrone Sly Linsey, with Anderson taking 73 percent of the votes in Holmes County.

The remaining unofficial results for Holmes County are as follows:

President/Vice President:

Clinton/Kaine (D) 5820/82.55%

Trump/Pence (R) 1151/16.33%

Castle/Bradley (C) 20/.28%

DeLaFuente/Steinberg (ADP) 4/.06%

Hedges/Bayes (PRO) 10/.14%

Johnson/Weld (L) 22/.31%

Stein/Baraka (G) 18/.26%

Write-in Votes 5/.07%

Second Congressional District:

John Bouie (R) 816/11.71%

Bennie G. Thompson (D) 5848/83.95%

Johnny McLeod (REF) 60/.86%

Troy Ray (I) 237/3.40%

Write-in Votes 5/.07%

Supreme Court District 1 (Central) Position 3:

Kenny Griffis 2148/34.98%

Jim Kitchens 3981/64.84%

Write-in Votes 11/.18%

District 2 Position 2:

Ceola James 1623/27.29%

Latrice Westbrooks 4310/72.46%

Write-in Votes 15/.25%

Yazoo Delta Levee District:

Alberta Jefferson 1006/100%

Election Commissioner District 1:

E. Johnson Patton (D) 1322/99.92%

Write-in Vote 1/.08%

Election Commissioner District 2:

Loretta Tidwell (D) 1116/99.38%

Write-in Votes 7/.62%

Election Commissioner District 3:

Henry L. Simpson (D) 1346/99.56%

Write-in Votes 6/.44%

Election Commissioner District 4:

D. “Tina” Johnson (D) 1199/99.67%

Write-in Votes 4/.33%

Election Commissioner District 5:

Annie “Ann” Polk (D) 1301/99.62%

Write-in Votes 5/.38%

School Board A:

A.”Tony” Anderson (I) 877/73.14%

I. Tyrone Sly Linsey (I) 319/26.61%

Write-in Votes 3/.25%

School Board B:

Francine Jefferson (I) 1312/99.24%

Write-in Votes 10/.76%

School Board D: