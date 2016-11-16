JO NELL PAYTON

Mrs. Jo Nell Worley Payton was born on November 2, 1940 in Madison County Georgia to Charlie and Lola Bell Worley, she passed away November 10, 2016 in Greenwood, MS.

Funeral services were held at 12 noon Saturday, November 12 at the First Baptist Church in Durant. Burial followed at Mizpah Cemetery. Visitation was from 5 – 8 p.m. Friday at the church. Culpepper Funeral Home of Kosciusko was in charge of arrangements.

Mrs. Payton was a member of First Baptist Church in Durant. She was a retired Respiratory Therapist at Montfort Jones Memorial Hospital. She was an Alderperson for Ward 1 in Durant, a member of the MS National Guard, BPW State President, member of the MS Medical Response Team, and involved in the WMU and Joy Group at First Baptist in Durant.

She is preceded in death by her parents; and son Charles Payton.

She is survived by husband Harold Payton; daughter Deborah (Horace) Tavares; sons, Gary (Becky) Payton, Dwayne (Tonya) Payton; sisters, Barbara (Grant) Brock, Linda (Ronnie) Haley; grandchildren, Tara Tavares, Trey Tavares, Tessa (Paul) Walley, Andrew Payton, Korey (Danielle) McCary, Emily Payton, Skyler Payton, Casey Payton; great grandchildren, Dalton Walley, Jadin Henderson, Kenzie Walley, Easton McCary, Layton McCary, Bentlee Ebelhar. For online condolences visit www.culpepperfuneralhome.