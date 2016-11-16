Perry Wicker Poss, 91, of Winterville, MS passed away on Friday, November 11, 2016. Funeral services were held on Monday November 14 at 2:00 p.m. at Calvary Baptist Church of Greenville. Interment followed in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens. Dr. Roy Tidwell officiated.

Perry Poss was the son of Thomas Lee and Gertude Ray Poss. He was born on October 21, 1925. He was a navy veteran as well as an avid farmer. He is survived by two daughters, Carol (John) Kyle of Boyle, MS and Dianne (Gary) Jackson of French Camp, MS and son in law Jim Johnson of Lexington, MS. He is also survived by six grandchildren, Jessica Walker, Laura McMahon, David Perry, Corbett Jackson, Michelle Haus and Michael Pell and eleven great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a daughter Joyce Johnson and a great grandchild Jaren Pell.

