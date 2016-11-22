Caroline Arnold Wilson, 72, of Goodman, MS died Thursday, November 17, 2016 at her residence. Funeral services were held Monday, November 21, 2016 at St. Thomas Catholic Church in Lexington. Burial was in Hillcrest Cemetery in Goodman.

Mrs. Wilson retired after 20 years at the Homes Community College bookstore as manager. She was a member of St. Thomas Catholic Church.

Survivors are her husband Bobby Wilson; daughter Angela Marie Sloan (J.R.) of Louisville; brother Edd Arnold, Jr. of N. Richland Hills, TX; sisters, Ruth Woods of Crystal Springs and Stephanie Fortenberry of Morton; step-son Russell Webb Wilson (Merri Lee) of Ft. Wayne, IN; and four grandchildren.

Mrs. Wilson was preceded in death by her parents, two sisters and a grandson.