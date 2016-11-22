John Stephen Rhyne, 71, of Durant, MS died Wednesday, November 16, 2016 at his residence. Funeral services were held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 19, 2016 at Southern Funeral Home in Lexington. Burial was in Spring Hill Cemetery in Durant.

Mr. Rhyne was a salesman for Colonial Bread and a member of Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church.

Survivors are his wife Janie Rhyne; son Stephen C. Rhyne of Florence; daughters, Wendy Gilmore of Lexington and Shelly Rhyne of Durant; step-son Jimmy Mims of French Camp; step-daughters, Jackie Pullen, Janet Youngblood and Jennifer Pullen all of French Camp; sister Lena Johnson of Worthington, IN; 13 grandchildren; and 10 great grandchildren.

Mr. Rhyne was preceded in death by his parents, Myrtle Selina Carr Rhyne and Virgil Horton Rhyne.