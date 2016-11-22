Funeral services for Mike Hathcock of Winona were held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 19, at North Winona Baptist Church. Burial followed in Poplar Springs Cemetery near Kilmichael. Rev. Kenneth Armstrong and Rev. Ed McDaniel officiated the services.

Mr. Hathcock, 66, died at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo on Wednesday, November 16. He was born in Lexington, MS, on January 21, 1950, to Aubrey and Frances Clardy Hathcock. He was a self-employed contractor and a member of North Winona Baptist Church. He was active in missions to Guatemala and was an avid outdoorsman and Mississippi State fan. He dearly loved his family and had a special affection for his nieces and nephews.

Mr. Hathcock is survived by his wife Wanda Garrett Hathcock of Winona; daughter Cori Hathcock Bailey (James) of Winona; son Clint Hathcock (Courtney) of Dallas, TX; sister Elizabeth Brock (David) of Durant; brothers, Buddy Hathcock (Lynn) of West, Ed Hathcock (Judy) of Durant, Ricky Hathcock (Claudette) of West; eight grandchildren, Austin, Savannah and Carson Hathcock, Taylor and Tatum Carroll and Ethan, Aubrey and Miles Bailey; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Pallbearers were Chris Hathcock, Holt Hathcock, Daniel Cain, Ryan Cain, Clay Hathcock, Lynn Chambley and Eddie Chambley. Honorary pallbearers were Shannon Lewis, Caleb Swearingen, Bryan Killebrew, Scottie Jones, Marty Ables and Joe Salazar.

Memorial contributions may be made to Ahava Ministries, P.O. Box 247, Winona, MS 38967.

Oliver Funeral Home of Winona (www.ofhwinona.com) handled the arrangements.