Clyde Kenneth Dickerson, 78, of Possumneck Community of Attala County passed from his earthly journey to his Heavenly home on Monday, November 28, 2016, at his home. Mr. Dickerson was born on July 27, 1938.

An avid Bulldog, Kenneth graduated from Mississippi State University in 1961, receiving a bachelor’s degree from The School of Business. He served as a First Lieutenant in the US Army and was a member and Deacon at First Baptist Church in Durant.

He took pride in his many successful business endeavors including fertilizer, hardware, and wholesale distribution of equipment. For the past 16 years, he enjoyed working with his son in the petroleum business.

He was preceded in death by his beloved parents, Rev. Cephas Allen Dickerson and Clydie Lucille Burrell Dickerson.

He is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Annis Guess Dickerson, his daughter Joan Kelly Dickerson King (Thomas) and sons, Michael Kenneth Dickerson (Lisa) and Steven Kirk Dickerson (Dana). He loved his grandchildren with all his heart. They are MacKenzie Catherine Dickerson, Kenneth Pate Dickerson, Steven Rivers Dickerson, Caroline Weeks Dickerson and Samuel Garrett Dickerson. He is also survived by his siblings, Glyn Allen Dickerson (Inez), Lucy Alexander (Louis), Sara Middleton (Robert), Gwen Herring (Wardell) and Carol Holley (George “Bubba”) along with numerous loving nieces, nephews and cousins.

Visitation was held at Jordan Funeral Home in Kosciusko, MS from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 29, 2016. An additional visitation was held from 9:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at the First Baptist Church in Durant on Wednesday, November 30, 2016, with services at 11:00 a.m. Interment followed at the Guess Cemetery in Possumneck, MS.