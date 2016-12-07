On Wednesday morning, November 30, 2016, Vuna B. Summerlin of Pickens passed away at North Mississippi Medical Center, Tupelo, MS. Funeral services were 11:00 a.m. Friday, December 2, 2016 at Southern Funeral Home in Lexington. Burial was in Quiet Ridge Cemetery in Pickens. Pallbearers were her great grandsons, Josh and Jim Seymour, Hunter and Tanner Summerlin, Benjamin Summerlin and Nick Demoran. Rev. Skipper Maxwell officiated.

Vuna was born November 3, 1918, in Philadelphia, MS to Samual A. and Mazuria Ann Parker Burkes. She married her loving husband, James, after only knowing him one week, and they lived happily for 54 years. Together they managed the Pickens Country Club and later the Holmes Junior College Union. She was also very active in the Holmes Demonstration Club and was an avid bridge player. She was an active member of the Pickens United Methodist Church, singing many years in the choir and teaching Sunday School.

She is survived by her two sons, David (Shirley) Summerlin of Benton and Rayford (Sharon) Summerlin of Tupelo and daughter-in-law Dot Summerlin of Lexington. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Debbie (Dan) Seymour, Irby (Kelly) Summerlin, Mike (Missy) Summerlin, Andrea (Jay) Wilson, Del Summerlin, Chris (Amy) Summerlin, David (Terri) Martin, Chris (Jackie) Martin and Allison (Jason) Ivy and 12 great grandchildren and six great-great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband James and her son Jimmy.