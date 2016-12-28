CAROLYN ‘SCOOTS’ PETERSON

Carolyn Mildred Wynne Peterson (93), known as ‘Scoots’ to her family and friends, passed away peacefully in hospice care on December 20, 2016. Scoots was born on June 10, 1923 and spent her childhood and most of her adult life on the family farm her father purchased during the great depression just south of Goodman, MS. There she and her husband E.O. ‘Pete’ Peterson raised their two children, Andy and Sandy (twins). Scoots and Pete were lifelong members of the First Presbyterian Church in Goodman where Scoots taught Sunday school and played the piano for a number of years. She remained on the farm after the death of her husband until 2010 when she moved to Oxford to be closer to her family.

Scoots was the daughter of Herbert Hugh and Effie Toombs Wynne, the youngest of five sisters, all of whom graduated from college and went on to become school teachers. After graduating from the University of Alabama, Scoots taught school in Montgomery, AL where she met Pete who was stationed at Maxwell AFB. They later returned to Goodman to take over the operation of the family farm when her father became ill. Scoots was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years and her four sisters: Lina Wynne (Canton), Hermine Jacobs (Inverness), Nell White (Grenada) and Eula Beauduy (Houston, TX).

Scoots is survived by her two children, Andre Hugh (Susan) Peterson of Olive Branch, and Sandra Nell (Steve) Cox of Oxford, along with five grandchildren: Wynne (Jessica) Cox of Hernando, Corbin Cox of Chapel Hill, NC, Mary Margaret Peterson of Honolulu, HI, Anna (Daniel) Stanphill of Hernando and Will Peterson of Santa Monica, CA and three great grandchildren.

A private service will be held in the spring. The family asks that memorials be sent to French Camp Academy, 1 Fine Place, French Camp, MS, 39745.