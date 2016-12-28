Sandy Montgomery, Jr. was born on August 10, 1925 in Lexington, MS. He was the son of the late Sandy Montgomery, Sr. and Glensie Montgomery who were two loving and devoted parents. He was preceded in death by his wife Nola Montgomery, son Lenard Montgomery, sisters, Fannie Mae Dixon, Jean Alice Anderson, Elsie Lillian Smith and Thelma Louise Stribbling, and brothers, John Ellis Montgomery, John Allen Montgomery, Cullen Montgomery, Henry Allen Montgomery and Willie Clayton Montgomery.

At an early age, Sandy accepted Christ as his Lord and Savior and was baptized at the Sweetwater Christian Methodist Episcopal Church in Lexington, MS. He served as the Sunday School superintendent, church deacon and was a faithful member up until his death.

Sandy Montgomery was inducted into the U.S. Army at the age of 18 on September 22, 1943. He served his country in Company “C” 1889th Engineer (Aviation) Battalion overseas in World War II. He received four decorations and citations which include the APO Medal, Good Conduct Medal, Meritorius Unit Award and the World War II Victory Medal.

In 1953, Sandy was united in holy matrimony to the love of his life, Nola (Wade) Montgomery. From that union five children were born and a nephew that they raised as a son. Sandy was a hardworking farmer/ranger. He worked tirelessly on his farm to support his family as well as provide part time jobs for others.

On Wednesday night, Sandy Montgomery, Jr. made his transition from this life to an eternal life with the Lord. He leaves behind to honor and cherish his memory the following: children, William (Velma) Waddell of Chicago, IL, Albert Wade of Chicago, IL, George (Blanche) Montgomery Sr. of Lexington, MS, Tina Montgomery of Olive Branch, MS and Edwin (Elaine) Montgomery of Cleveland, MS; sisters, Jearlean Hill of Cleveland, OH, Anita Wilson of Chicago, IL; twelve grandchildren, sixteen great grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

The viewing will be held on Saturday, December 31, 2016 from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon at Guiding Light Church of God in Christ, 302 Mulberry Street, Lexington. Elder Willie Hodges is the pastor. The funeral service will immediately follow the viewing at the church. Burial will follow the service at Sweetwater Church Cemetery. Repast will be held in the Guiding Light COGIC Fellowship Hall. Arrangements have been entrusted to Porter & Sons’ Funeral Home in Lexington.