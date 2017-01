Diane Dunaway, 49, passed away at her home on Wednesday, December 28, 2016.

Diane is survived by her son Jason Dunaway; parents, Billy and Maxine Cash; and brothers, Dale Cash (Barbara) and Dennis Cash (Donna).

Interment will be at Lakewood Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Baptist Children’s Village at baptistchildrensvillage.com.