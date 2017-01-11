Lindy Lou Martin passed away in Oxford on Thursday, January 5, 2017 at the age of 91 of natural causes. Mrs. Martin was preceded in death by her loving husband Byran C. Martin, in 2013 as well as her sister Ellen O’Bryan. Mrs. Martin is survived by her children and their spouses John and Kathleen Martin of Oxford, Mary Ellen and Bob Lucas of Atlanta, GA, Gayle and James C. Patton of Starkville, Crissy and James A. Barrett of Tchula, Michael and Donna Martin of Oxford, Romana and William Leflore Jr. of Greenwood, and Stephen and Sallye Martin of Tyler, TX. She is also survived by 15 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren.

After graduating high school at St. Mary’s of the Pines in Chatawa, MS in 1943, she married and lived in Tchula for the next 60+ years while working and raising her children. After retiring from the ICG Railroad, she remained an active participant in the lives of her children and grandchildren. Mrs. Martin, along with her husband, moved to Oxford in 2008 as a final retirement destination. She will always be remembered as a loving wife, mother, and grandmother.

Visitation was held at Southern Funeral Home in Lexington on Sunday, January 8 from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. The funeral service was held at St. Thomas Catholic Church in Lexington on Monday, January 9 at 11:00 a.m. with Father Gregg Plata officiating. Burial followed at Odd Fellows Cemetery in Lexington. Pallbearers were her grandsons, Chad Corley, Richie Martin, Byran N. Martin, Patrick Martin, Lance Lucas, Crosby Martin, Lee Leflore and Kelly Martin. Honorary pallbearers included Robert Lucas, William Leflore Jr., James C. Patton Jr., James A. Barrett, Oliver Harris and Robert Mitch Corley. Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital in Memphis or St. Thomas Catholic Church.