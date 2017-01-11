Virginia Box, 84, of Durant passed away peacefully at her home on Saturday, January 7, 2017. She is survived by her children, Roger (Lisa) Box, Kay (Charlie) Williams, Shari Box, Bruce Box, Linda Salley and Pam (Phillip) Blaylock; 11 grandchildren; 17 great grandchildren; two sisters; and many other family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband Lawrence; her daughter Cathy; sister Doris; and brother Sonny. In addition to raising her seven children, she helped raise many kids in Durant. She was a member of Sallis Baptist Church.

Visitation was held from 11:00 a.m. until service time at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, January 10, 2017 at Southern Funeral Home in Durant. Burial was in Mizpah Cemetery.