BOBBY FRAZIER

Bobby Ned Frazier, 89, of Pickens died Friday, January 13, 2017 at his residence. Funeral services were held on Monday, January 16, 2016 at Southern Funeral Home in Durant. Burial was in Seneasha Cemetery in Goodman.

Bob retired from Ford Motor Company, he was a member of Pickens Baptist Church and a U.S. Marine veteran.

He is survived by his wife of 69 years Helen Burrell Frazier of Pickens; son Bobby Hal Frazier (Nancy) of Coral Springs, FL; granddaughter Katie Policastro (Peter) of Coral Springs, FL; great grandson Preston Policastro; great granddaughter Peyton Policastro; sister Mozelle Massey (Arthur) of Morton; and several nieces and nephews.

Bob is preceded in death by his mother Rena Frazier Simpson; father Flem Frazier; sisters, Wardean Boyette and Margie Norton; brothers, Wardell and J.B. Frazier.