Ivy Jean Truitt, 83, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, January 12, 2017 in Lexington, MS.

She was born on July 27, 1933 in Kilmichael, MS to Essie Estell Weldon Farish and John Roland Farish.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 59 years, Charles Lee Truitt, Sr.; her parents; 3 newborn siblings; brothers, Wilson Farish, Woodrow “Pete” Farish and Tom Farish; and sisters, Doris Moore, Katherine Clifford and Margie “Bootsie” Bowman.

She is survived by her son Charles “Chuck” Lee Truitt, Jr. (Deborah) of Southaven; daughter Lisa Truitt Bethany (Mitch) of Lexington; grandsons, Christopher Truitt (Jennifer) of Vicksburg, Justin Kelly (Christi) of West Monroe, LA, Adam Kelly (Rebecca) of Lexington, Matthew Kelly of Metarie, LA and Clayton Truitt of Southaven; and great grandchildren, Christyn, Jack, Levi and Catelynn Ivy.

She was lovingly known as “Aunt Jean” and “Mama Jean.” She became a member of First Baptist Church in Lexington in 1953 where she taught Sunday school, church training and Bible school and sang in the choir. She was a seamstress at Henson-Kickernick, taught kindergarten at Ms. Ellison’s daycare and helped her husband at Western Auto in Lexington.

Funeral services were held on Saturday, January 14 at Southern Funeral Home in Lexington at 2:00 p.m. with burial in Odd Fellows Cemetery in Lexington. Visitation was held from 12:00 noon until 2:00 p.m. Rev. Bobby Williamson and Matthew Kelly officiated the services.

Pallbearers were George Clifford, Christopher Truitt, Clay Truitt, Hal Truitt, Andy Ledbetter and Heath Farish. Honorary pallbearers were all of her nephews.