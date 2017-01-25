MARION MONTGOMERY GARLAND

Marion Williard Montgomery Garland was born on May 7, 1929 to the late Mr. and Mrs Samuel (Maude) Montgomery. She was the youngest of three children born and raised in Holmes County Mississippi where she received her education. She confessed hope in Christ at an early age and was a strong believer all of her days.

Marion met and married the late Robert Garland on August 31, 1946.

Family was very important to Marion. She was an extremely loving and nurturing mother, grandmother and sister. She had a passion for little children. She spoke weekly with her brothers and her children by phone, sometimes daily. She loved visiting with family and preparing meals with love. She loved the holidays when everyone would come to visit. Her family and friends will truly miss her greeting cards containing small surprises. She was a housewife and a great caregiver as well. She patiently cared for her mother, stepfather and son during their declining years of life.

Marion departed this life on January 11, 2017 in the evening.

She was preceded in death by her mother and father, her son Robert and her brother Samuel Montgomery.

She leaves to cherish her memories five dedicated children, Robbie Nixon (Ron) of Durant, MS, Joycelyn Johnson of Durant, MS, Gregory Garland (Ruthie) of Memphis, TN, Marva Garland of Stone Mountain, GA, Joseph Garland (Esther) of Snellville, GA; one loving brother Joe Nathan Montgomery (Louise) of Chicago, IL; and a host of grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends around the country.

The family wishes to express their sincere gratitude for all acts of kindness shown towards them in their hour of need. Your love makes the load we bear a little easier. God bless you.