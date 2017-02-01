Frances Lawshe Phillips, 92, of Lexington, MS passed away on Thursday, January 26, 2017, under the care of Sta-Home Hospice.

Frances was born in Lexington, MS on May 27, 1924, the only daughter of the late Howard and Eva Lawshe. She was a 1941 graduate of Lexington High School, attended Holmes Junior College and worked at Weathersby Chevrolet for a short while, Bell Telephone and several years at Dr. John G. Downer’s office. She was a member of First United Methodist Church in Lexington.

Frances was a loving and involved mother and grandmother, who dedicated her life to caring for and supporting her family. Throughout her life, she had a heart that was large enough to include any person that needed a little extra love and encouragement.

Frances was preceded in death by her husband of 69 years, Malcolm Phillips, her parents, Eva and Howard Lawshe, and her three brothers, Louis, Harvey (Nook) and Howard Lawshe, Jr.

She is survived by four children: Susan F. (Tommy) Holder, Linda Gail (Tommy) Braswell, Mac (Kathy) Phillips, Patti (Kirk) Lee; six grandchildren: Greg (Becky) Holder, Brandon (Lisa) Williams, Brooke (Kyle) Kramer, Taylor Phillips, Meredith Lee, Madeline Lee. She was also blessed with seven great grandchildren and one great great grandson, and a host of very dear nieces and nephews.

A visitation was held, Monday, January 30, 2017 at Southern Funeral Home. The funeral service followed the visitation also at the funeral home. Burial was in Odd Fellows Cemetery in Lexington.

The family would like to extend heartfelt thanks to the staff at Seasons Assisted Living in Canton, MS. Sta-Home Hospice Care, Diane Greer, Thomas Taylor and Drake Taylor for their love and care.

In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to French Camp Academy, 1 Fine Place, French Camp, MS 39754.