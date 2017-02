Mr. Isaiah Washington, 84, of Tchula, MS, passed away on Saturday, January 28, 2017. Funeral services for Mr. Washington will be held on Saturday, February 4, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. at Mt. Calvary M. B. Church in Tchula, MS. Burial to immediately follow at 2nd New Zion Cemetery in Tchula, MS.

Porter & Sons’ Funeral Home in Lexington has been entrusted with the arrangements.