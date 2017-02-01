Mac Wigley, 65, lifelong resident of Lexington, MS, went to be with his heavenly Father on Saturday, January 28, 2017. He was born on April 7, 1951, in Lexington. He was preceded in death by his parents (Mose and Jonnie Wigley) and his brother (Melvin Wigley). He is survived by his wife of 42 years Myra Jackson Wigley; daughter Jennifer Wigley Deston and husband James of Huntsville, AL; son, Aden Wigley of Lexington, MS; grandchildren, James Declan Deston, Lindley August Deston and Elijah Aden Deston; sister, Nancy Wigley Morgan (Blair) of Madison, MS; and multiple nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles.

Mac was a member of the last class to graduate from Lexington High School in 1970 where he excelled in football and track. He continued his love of football and track at Holmes Community College in Goodman, MS, before transferring to Mississippi State University. He graduated with honors, earning a Bachelor of Science degree in Agriculture.

Mac worked at Holmes County Hospital from 1981-1998 as a purchasing manager. He coached at Central Holmes Academy from 1998-1999. He also worked for Nissan. He spent the last 12 years working at Lexington Homes in quality control. He retired on August 15, 2016. He was most recently a part-time employee at Lexington Farm Supply.

Mac’s lifetime love was raising cattle and working on the farm. From the time he was just a little boy he had a farm set. His passion continued to grow as he worked with his father from daylight to dark. He even had a t-shirt with a farmer on it and the saying ‘I do more by 7 am… than most people do all day.’

Mac loved to have family gatherings and cookouts where he could spend time with family and friends. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend who brought laughter and joy to those who had the chance to know and love him.

He was a member of First Presbyterian Church in Lexington serving as deacon until his death. He loved studying the Bible. The evidence of God working in his life was his kind, gentle spirit. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.

Funeral services were held on Wednesday, February 1, 2017 at First Presbyterian Church in Lexington. Burial followed in Bethesda Cemetery in Lexington.

In lieu of flowers, please send memorial donations to First Presbyterian Church in Lexington, MS or French Camp Academy in French Camp, MS.