William Lewis (Billy) Zeigler, Jr., 81, passed away on Sunday, January 22, 2017 at his home in Lexington.

Billy was born on January 25, 1935 in Coxburg. He was preceded in death by Mary Ann Mayo Zeigler (wife), Ricky Lee Zeigler (son), Sadie Marshall Shanks (mother), William Lewis Zeigler (father) and Luke Edward Hales (great grandson).

He is survived by son Michael Louis Zeigler (Brenda) of Brandon; grandson Stephen Michael Zeigler (Emily) of Brandon; granddaughter Lee Ann Zeigler Hales (Mark) of Leeds, AL; sisters, Linda Shanks Williams of Osyka, MS and Patsy Shanks Rice (Mike) of Franklin, TN; brothers, Danny Shanks (Esme) of Clearwater, FL and Donald Shanks (Carol) of Flowery Branch, GA; aunts, Clarice Marshall of Lexington and Johnene Lenoir of Jackson. He leaves two great grandchildren, Ansley Keyes Zeigler and William James Zeigler of Brandon and many nieces and nephews.

Billy graduated from Coxburg High School in 1959 after returning home to Lexington from serving in the Air Force in Korea. He lived in several states while in the Air Force before returning to Lexington to make his home until his death.

He had been the Barber on the Lexington Square from 1962. He was a deacon at First Baptist Church and treasurer of the Nathan Aldridge Sunday School Class.

Billy was well known to so many people for his laugh, his stories and his friendship. People within miles of Lexington had their hair cut by him and heard a Billy story. He was an avid gun trader and hunter and loved helping people and spending time with his babies. He was know as “Zig” to some and “Zigdaddy” to his grandchildren, family and friends and even “Zoodaddy” to his precious great grandchildren. He was loved by all and will be greatly missed.

Donations can be made in Billy’s name to First Baptist Church, P.O. Box 237, Lexington, MS 39095.