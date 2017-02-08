Frances Lee McGee Hathorn passed away on her farm on Wednesday, February 1, 2017. Born on April 1, 1929, Frances, daughter of Henry Bonner McGee and Annie Mae McGee, was from Tchula, Mississippi.

Frances met her husband, Daniel Norfleet Hathorn, at Southwestern at Memphis where she was a Chi Omega. Frances Lee had a flair for interior design and storytelling, especially about the people and places she loved. Also, she was a lover of flowers and animals.

She was predeceased by her husband, her parents and her brother Henry Bonner McGee, Jr. and her most beloved friend Missouri Moore.

She is survived by her children, Sara O’Dell, Ann Gonzales and husband Edward, and Daniel Norfleet Hathorn, Jr. and wife Therese; by her grandchildren, Virginia Hornbuckle and husband William, Edward Gonzales, Alice Hathorn, Sam Hathorn and Frances Lee Hathorn; and by great grandchildren Charlie Dezotell, Eva Gonzales and Lillian and Everett Hornbuckle.

The family gives special thanks to the Claiborne family and her devoted caregivers, who made it possible for her to spend her last days on her beloved farm as she had desired. The family requests memorial donations be made to either Rose Hill Baptist Church or to St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, Lexington, MS. A celebration of life service will be held at St. Mary’s Episcopal Church in Lexington, MS on Saturday, February 11, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. with visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Porter & Sons’ Funeral Home in Lexington.