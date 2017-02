Willie Ed Huston, 72, of Goodman, MS, passed away on Monday, February 20, 2017.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, February 25, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. at Walden Chapel U.M. Church. Burial will be in Hillcrest Cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Winters Funeral Home in Kosciusko, MS.