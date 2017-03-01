Vivian White Buchanan, 87, of Cruger, MS, died Friday, February 24, 2017 at her daughter’s residence. Services will be held 3 p.m., Sunday, February 26, 2017 at Wilson & Knight Funeral Home. Visitation will be 2 p.m. until service time at the funeral home. Burial will be in New Hope Cemetery in Carroll County. Bro. Al Different will officiate the services.

Mrs. Buchanan was born September 8, 1929 to Jewett White and Wawheece Jacks White in Greenwood, MS. She was a graduate of Greenwood High School and Baptist Memorial School of Nursing in Memphis, TN. She was a member of Cruger Baptist Church where she was a longtime children’s Sunday School teacher and was a member of the choir. She was preceded in death by her husband, Starkie Franklin Buchanan, Jr., her brother, Rev. Morris White, and her parents.

Mrs. Buchanan is survived by two daughters, Sandra Buchanan Lindsey and husband Fred of Cruger, and Janet Adams Hooker and her husband Wyche of Greenwood; five grandchildren: Michael Lindsey, Dr. Lisa Hooker Huddleston, Tricia Hooker Poe, Michelle Lindsey Jack and Brooks Hooker Harrell. She is also survived by thirteen great-grandchildren: Elizabeth Braswell, William Braswell, Allen Harrell, Carter Huddleston, John Riley Poe, Jr., Trace Harrell, Andrew Jack, Jacks Poe, Yates Poe, Rebekah Claire Jack, Hannah Lindsey, Kaitlynn Lindsey and Morgan Lindsey.

Pallbearers will be Michael Lindsey, Gregory Jack, Tim Huddleston, Riley Poe, Jim Harrell, William Braswell, Allen Harrell and Bruce Edwards. Honorary pallbearers will be Dr. Charles Nause, Dr. David Flemming and the men of Cruger Baptist Church.

Memorials may be sent to Cruger Baptist Church, 14538 Main Street, Cruger, MS, 38924. Wilson & Knight Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

An online guestbook may be signed at www.wilsonandknight.com