ELSIE U. MARKS By Holmes County Herald | March 8, 2017 | 0 Elsie Upchurch Marks, 91, passed away on Thursday, March 2, 2017. Funeral services were held on Sunday, March 5, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. at Southern Funeral Home in Lexington. Burial was in Pinecrest Cemetery in Tchula. Posted in Obituaries