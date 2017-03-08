ELSIE U. MARKS

Elsie Upchurch Marks, 91,  passed away on Thursday, March 2, 2017. Funeral services were held on Sunday, March 5, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. at Southern Funeral Home in Lexington. Burial was in Pinecrest Cemetery in Tchula.

