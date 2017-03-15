GARON COURTS By Holmes County Herald | March 15, 2017 | 0 Garon Brown Courts, 62, of Pickens died Saturday, March 11, 2017 at Hospice Ministries in Ridgeland. Funeral services were held at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, March 15, 2017 at Ebenezer Methodist Church. Burial was in the church cemetery. Posted in Obituaries Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Website Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts BESSIE LOUISE MOSES HOLDER January 16, 2017 | No Comments » NETTIE W. ROGERS January 16, 2017 | No Comments » ELSIE U. MARKS January 16, 2017 | No Comments » ODESSA B. CLARK January 16, 2017 | 1 Comment » VIVIAN WHITE BUCHANAN January 16, 2017 | No Comments »