GARON COURTS

Garon Brown Courts, 62, of Pickens died Saturday, March 11, 2017 at Hospice Ministries in Ridgeland.  Funeral services were held at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, March 15, 2017 at Ebenezer Methodist Church.  Burial was in the church cemetery.

