NETTIE W. ROGERS

Mrs. Nettie “Sis” W. Rogers, 90, of Cruger died Tuesday, March 7, 2017 at her residence. Funeral services were held at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 9, 2017 at First Baptist Church of Blackhawk. Visitation began at 1:00 p.m. prior to the service. Burial was in Harlands Creek Cemetery in Lexington. Pallbearers were Anthony O’Bryant, Timmy O’Bryant, Brian O’Bryant, Byron O’Bryant, Jason O’Bryant, Owen O’Bryant, Daniel Lyon and Levi Rogers. Honorary pallbearers were Dabney Banks, Richard Lyon and Stanley “Bo” Stokes.

Mrs. Rogers was a district manager for Mims Oil Company and a member of First Baptist Church of Blackhawk.

Survivors are son Kevin “Cadillac” Rogers of Carrollton; daughters, Linda Taylor of Lexington and Vanessa Lyon of Cruger; brother Lathan Williams of Mendenhall; 12 grandchildren; 25 great grandchildren; and 5 great great grandchildren.

Mrs. Rogers was preceded in death by her parents, Nathan C. and Nettie Mae Watson Williams; husband Fuqua Rogers; and children, Cleve, Josie, Bubba, Peanut and Kathy.