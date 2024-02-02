HCCSD ADULT CDL TRAINING ACADEMY BEGAN JANUARY 22

The Holmes County Consolidated School District (HCCSD) in partnership with the Holmes County Board of Supervisors is offering an Adult CDL training program conducted by DSC Training Academy of Jackson, MS. This training started on January 22, 2024 and consists of a theory component and a driving component. The theory portion of the training will occur from January to May 2024 at the HCCSD Career and Technical Center and the driving portion of the training will begin in June 2024.

Eleven (11) Holmes County residents- 4 females and 7 males- are participating in the academy. These eleven (11) Holmes County residents will have their CDL in June 2024. A similar program for eligible Holmes County Central High School students will begin on January 30, 2024. This program aligns with the school district’s focus on ensuring that all students are college and career-ready and the Holmes County Board of Supervisors’ focus on workforce development.