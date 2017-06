Mrs. Linnie Mae Roby, 90, of Goodman, MS passed away Friday, June 2, 2017 of natural causes at St. Dominic Hospital

Funeral services will be held, Saturday, June 10, 2017 at St. James Church of Deliverance in Durant, MS with burial in Shady Grove Cemetery in Goodman. Winters Funeral Home in Kosciusko is handling the arrangements.