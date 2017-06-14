Sidney Clark Burrell, 34, died Sunday, June 11, 2017 at his residence in Starkville. Funeral services were held at 2:00 p.m., June 14, 2017 at Southern Funeral Home Chapel in Durant. Burial was in North Union Cemetery in West, MS.

Sidney was a member of First Baptist Church in Durant and a member of the U.S. Army Reserves.

Survivors include: Jeffery Guess of Starkville; grandparents, Nell and Willie B. “Buck” Burrell of Durant; sister Brittany Thrasher of Wilmer, AL; uncle Pat Burrell of Sallis; and aunt Michele Bates of Weir.

Sidney was preceded in death by his mother, Sarah Burrell McNeer.