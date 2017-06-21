Frances Foose Harris died peacefully on Tuesday, June 13, 2017. She was 99 years old. She was born on February 4, 1918, in Tchula, Mississippi, to the late Ida “Pet” Cox and Samuel Jackson Foose. Frances graduated from Tchula High School and received a Bachelor of Arts degree in music from Mississippi State College for Women in Columbus, Mississippi. Not only did she teach school music in several Mississippi school districts, but she taught all of her granddaughters how to play the piano.

Frances was a member for many years of the First United Methodist Church in Tchula. Her grandfather, the late Daniel N. Foose, was one of the original founders of that congregation. Frances was a faithful organist of the Tchula church for fifty-three years and played for many weddings, funerals and often directed the choir.

She was the wife of Ellis Isbel Harris for fifty-three years. They married on February 1, 1942. She was a wonderful mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and mother-in-law always remembering the birthdays of each of her loved ones. The beautiful wardrobes of her granddaughters were made in part from her skilled sewing fingers. Known affectionately as “Mom” to her family, Frances delighted in entertaining and cooking special dishes for family gatherings. For more than fifty years she was an active member of the Tchula Garden Club. Into her later years Frances spent many happy hours playing bridge with friends and family members.

She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, her parents, and two brothers and sisters-in-law, S.J. (BoBo) Foose, Jr., (Katherine) of Tchula and Kenneth Foose (Katie and Mary) of Jackson. Frances is survived by four sons and daughters-in-law, Ellis Isbel Harris, Jr. (Janie) of Tchula, Oliver Nixon Harris (Scottye) of Cruger, Samuel Harding Harris (Terre) of Ridgeland and Kenneth Foose Harris (Pam) of Madison. Frances had thirteen grandchildren and twenty-two great grandchildren as well as five nieces and seven nephews.

The family would like to express their appreciation for the loving care she received from Dr. Mike Morgan and doctors and staff at the Nichols Center and UMMC. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials may be made to the Tchula Presbyterian Church in Tchula or to the First United Methodist Church in Lexington, Mississippi.

Visitation began at 12 noon Friday, June 16, 2017 at First United Methodist Church, Lexington, Mississippi – Fellowship Hall. Service followed at 2:00 p.m. in the church. Burial was in Odd Fellows Cemetery, Lexington, Mississippi. Rev. Jack Wooten and Rev. Sonny Potts officiated.

Pallbearers were Ellis Harris III, Ryan Harris, Brooks Harris, Sam Harris, Jack Harris and Richard Barrett.