Jessica M. Spencer, 86, died June 17, 2017 in Lexington. Funeral services were held at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, June 19, 2017 at Southern Funeral Home. Burial was in Oak Grove Cemetery in Tolarsville, MS. Pallbearers were Eric McBride, Laura Johnson, Hunter Threadgill, Dakota Hatch, Dennis Aust and Melvin Spell, Jr. Rev. Dwayne Dubard officiated.

Jessica was a homemaker and a member of Oak Grove Baptist Church. She is survived by her son Richard A. Spencer (Terri) of Lexington; daughters, Joan S. Cain (Arthur) of Lexington, Judy S. McBride (Gifford) of Belzoni, Joyce S. Killebrew (Travis) of Lexington, Jane S. Hatch (Rory) of Milwaukee, WI; brothers, Vivian Ferrell of Lexington and Louis Ferrell of Lexington; sisters, Dorothy Aust of Canton, GA and Nancy Spell of Lexington; ten grandchildren, eight great grandchildren; several step grandchildren and step great grandchildren. Preceding her in death were her husband Harry Spencer; granddaughter Carrie Hobson; grandson Matthew Hobson; and brother Noel Alton “Toady” Ferrell.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Oak Grove Cemetery Fund, c/o Mrs. Ruby Moore, 20659 Highway 17, Lexington, MS 39095.